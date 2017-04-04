Jimmy Kimmel sent a correspondent to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel sent his security guard Guillermo to Dublin of all places on last night's show.

Guillermo was at St James's Gate to help Guinness sell their new Irish Wheat beer.

Armed with a case of the new beer, Guillermo wanted to seek the thoughts of Irish punters before taking the drink back to the US.

Of course, along the way he picked up some of the lingo, learned to do some Irish dancing and charmed absolutely everyone.

Slainte!