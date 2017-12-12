Jimmy Kimmel makes an emotional plea for children’s health care with his son, Billy

By Greg Murphy

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his spot as late-night host after taking a week off to care for his son, Billy, who had open heart surgery.

This the second round of surgery that Billy has had to go through in his short life and Kimmel brought him out on stage to introduce him to the world, and show what a little fighter he is.

The emotional host thanked everybody who supported him during the week off, especially the doctors and nurses of Children’s Hospital LA for taking good care of his son.

"Daddy cries on TV but Billy doesn’t, it’s unbelievable."

Kimmel used the segment to highlight an important issue facing many American families - health insurance for kids.

The Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), a service introduced to help families across the US get vital health insurance for their kids has not received Congressional funding.

"Around one in eight children are covered only by CHIP, it’s not controversial; it’s not a partisan thing," he said.

"The last time funding was authorized was in 2015, and it passed with a vote of 392-7 in the House, and 92-8 in the Senate.

"Overwhelmingly, Democrats and Republicans supported it, until now - CHIP has become a bargaining chip - it’s now on the backburner while they work out their new tax plan.

"Parents of children with cancer and diabetes and heart problems, are about to get letters saying their coverage could be cut off next month.

"Merry Christmas, right?"

It’s great to see Billy up and about again, and hopefully, he’s on his way to full health.