Jimmy Kimmel creates new ad for United Airlines following THAT incident

Yesterday, footage of a man being dragged off a United Airlines flight emerged, sparking outrage around the world.

Never one to shy away from an opportunity, Jimmy Kimmel has weighed in on the incident.

"It's not the passengers fault you sold too many seats on your plane."

Kimmel created an ad especially for UA following the backlash.

Take a look.

"If we say you fly, you fly. If not, tough s**t!"

Something tells us this isn't going away any time soon.