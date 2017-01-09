Jimmy Fallon: What do people make of the Golden Globes host?

Host Jimmy Fallon enjoyed a bumpy start to his Golden Globes tenure, as the teleprompter went down before the show had even begun.

That technical issue aside, how has the television presenter fared as Golden Globes host so far? The early reviews are in.

Washington Post columnist Alyssa Rosenberg said Jimmy should be “kept away” from political humour after he made a Donald Trump joke.

The New Yorker’s TV critic called for Sandra Bullock to present every award ceremony ever.

The Hollywood Reporter’s TV critic enjoyed the opening montage but the early technical issues even more.

So from the critics, he didn’t fare so well. But what did the fans think?

He fared a bit better among the normal fans but still hasn’t reached Ricky Gervais heights.

