Jim Davidson: Disgraced Weinstein on ‘trial by television’

Jim Davidson has weighed into the Harvey Weinstein allegations, calling them “trial by television”.

The comedian, 63, was asked about the movie producer when he appeared on ITV show Good Morning Britain.

“It’s not very nice, the stories that’s coming out. But that’s what they are I’m afraid, it’s trial by television,” he said.

Harvey Weinstein (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“There are allegations. I’d like to see if he’s arrested and I’d like to see if he’s charged and then I’d probably discuss it.

“It’s not very nice, all these things, very unpleasant and it is a stigma that doesn’t go away, I have to tell you.”

Asked about powerful people in the movie industry, he said: “There are powerful people everywhere.

“Men take advantage of women and women take advantage of men. That’s life.

“I’d like to see how this story plays out.”

Davidson was arrested on suspicion of historical sexual offences but was later told he would face no further action.

He said of his own experience: “The police were brilliant … and of course there was no further action.”