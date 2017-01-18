Jeremy Vine: I thought I had died when I saw Vine app tributes

Back to Showbiz Home

Jeremy Vine has joked that he thought he had died after reading that tributes were pouring in for an app sharing his name.

The broadcaster spotted a news story about Twitter closing its Vine app, with the headline “Tributes to Vine as the video app shuts down”.

Jeremy Vine (Ian West/PA)

He posted a screen grab of the headline on Twitter and quipped that he thought the messages might have been for him.

Journalist Piers Morgan was quick to pick up on it, assuring Jeremy that he would have been missed if it had been true.

Video looping app Vine has now closed, and will become Vine Camera.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz