Jeremy Vine: I thought I had died when I saw Vine app tributes

Jeremy Vine has joked that he thought he had died after reading that tributes were pouring in for an app sharing his name.

The broadcaster spotted a news story about Twitter closing its Vine app, with the headline “Tributes to Vine as the video app shuts down”.

Jeremy Vine (Ian West/PA)

He posted a screen grab of the headline on Twitter and quipped that he thought the messages might have been for him.

Read this and thought I had died.

(via @markb2502) pic.twitter.com/skndv60ctZ — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) January 18, 2017

Journalist Piers Morgan was quick to pick up on it, assuring Jeremy that he would have been missed if it had been true.

You'd have been sorely missed. https://t.co/K0vShWR2Kv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2017

Video looping app Vine has now closed, and will become Vine Camera.