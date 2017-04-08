Jennifer Hudson confirms plans to return for another series of The Voice

Jennifer Hudson has confirmed she plans to return to the UK for another series of The Voice.

The Oscar-winning star mentored the show’s winner Mo Adeniran during her first year as a coach on the ITV singing contest.

Jennifer, 35, said she was now “looking forward” to reprising her coaching role on the programme.

She told the Press Association: “I definitely plan on coming back for sure. I enjoyed every bit of it.

Jennifer Hudson (Ian West/PA)

“I enjoyed the UK. I enjoyed being on The Voice and, of course, I enjoyed winning. I’m looking forward to coming back.”

Reports have suggested Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale may be axed as a coach on The Voice after none of his acts reached the final.

Jennifer said she believed Gavin and fellow coaches Will.i.am and Tom Jones would return for another series.

“I hope so because I think it’s a great line-up amongst us,” she said. “We all enjoy it, so I think so.”

The Voice coaches Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Gavin Rossdale and Will.i.am (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer said 21-year-old Mo had a “bright future” in the music industry and she would “love” to help him break America.

“He’s very focused and he’s a star. He really is,” said.

“I definitely feel like the right one won. He had the most unique voice in the entire competition.

“He really wanted it. That’s why I got so emotional when he won. It was beautiful to witness and be a part of it.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Hudson star together in new Netflix comedy Sandy Wexler (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

“Anything I can do to help coach him in the right direction. I think everyone’s still trying to figure out what their formula is.

“I think we have a great start with Mo. I definitely think he has the potential.”

Jennifer, who won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in Dreamgirls, stars in the new Netflix movie Sandy Wexler opposite Adam Sandler.

The 90s-set comedy, which tells the story of a talent manager representing a group of eccentric clients in Los Angeles, is released on the streaming service on Friday, April 14.