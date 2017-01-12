Jedward noise starts to irritate CBB's housemates

Celebrity Big Brother’s housemates have turned against Jedward as they decided they had had enough of the lively twin pop act.

Viewers saw footballer Jamie O’Hara lose his temper in tonight’s episode when the Irish twins were very vocal about trying to convince DJ Brandon Block not to quit the programme.

Jamie got cross with the twins (Ian West/PA)

As Brandon walked, Jamie warned Jedward to leave him alone, but the pop duo told him they were just trying to “talk about things that are real”.

Jamie shouted: “Real stuff? What’s real about you? You’re the biggest f****** joke act I’ve ever seen in my life. You’re just f****** noise.”

Actress Jasmine Waltz had also had enough of Jedward’s antics and complained that they had woken her during the night with their antics.

Jasmine lost her temper, too (Channel Five)

She said: “I don’t even know if they’re human, I don’t know if they have emotions or feelings.

“They’re just like robotic little wind-up toys.”

The first live eviction from the Big Brother house will take place in tomorrow’s episode on Channel Five at 9pm.