Janet Jackson tweets video about her baby, tour and separation

If you're a Janet Jackson fan you probably already follow her on Twitter but just in case you missed it she had a special message for her fans.

Janet wanted to "keep it real" with her unedited and unscripted message, even excusing her remaining baby weight. (We know, we don't see it either.)

She thanked God for her baby boy Eissa saying he is "so healthy" and "such a happy baby".

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

She also confirmed she has separated from her husband Wissam Al Mana and said they are going through court proceedings right now.

Took a break from tour prep to attend 10th Anniversary of Lazarides Gallery n London with my sweetie... See you soon janetjackson.com/tour A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Feb 12, 2016 at 12:31pm PST

"The rest is in God's hands", she said.

But she ended her message on as light a note as she started stating she will indeed be keeping her promise to fans and will continue her tour!

But with a different name: State of the World Tour.

It's not about what you think, we guarantee.

Check out her full message.

A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017

And she's been receiving some major love on the social media site too.

@JanetJackson Yay!!!! You are glowing....and as beautiful as ever. We are holding you in love and prayer always! — Lonnell Williams (@3LWTV) May 2, 2017

@JanetJackson MY QUEEN!!! I cannot WAIT to finally see you live!! I have tears streaming down my face! 😭😭😭 — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) May 2, 2017

@JanetJackson Praying everything goes in your favor Queen. I'm excited about your tour ! #StateOfTheWorldTour 💙You look beautiful mama — EDIDION (@Edidion2012) May 2, 2017

@JanetJackson In a world of so much fake Janet you are so sweet & so real. So happy 4 u & baby. Hearing u talk really made me miss @michaeljackson too 😙🙁😊 — Asia McClain Chapman (@AsiaRChapman) May 2, 2017

@JanetJackson I just love the way she goes "yes I separated from my husband, we are in court..." and just moves on to the message of the day. 👑👑👑👑👑👑 — Rebecca Memsaab ツ (@voiceswriter) May 2, 2017

Someone had to say it, right?