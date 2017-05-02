Janet Jackson tweets video about her baby, tour and separation

If you're a Janet Jackson fan you probably already follow her on Twitter but just in case you missed it she had a special message for her fans.

Janet wanted to "keep it real" with her unedited and unscripted message, even excusing her remaining baby weight. (We know, we don't see it either.)

She thanked God for her baby boy Eissa saying he is "so healthy" and "such a happy baby".

She also confirmed she has separated from her husband Wissam Al Mana and said they are going through court proceedings right now.

"The rest is in God's hands", she said.

But she ended her message on as light a note as she started stating she will indeed be keeping her promise to fans and will continue her tour!

But with a different name: State of the World Tour.

It's not about what you think, we guarantee.

Check out her full message.

And she's been receiving some major love on the social media site too.

Someone had to say it, right?
By Pam Ryan

