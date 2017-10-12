Jane O'Meara Sanders talks Harvey Weinstein, Bernie's possible 2020 bid, and her love for Ireland

Jane O'Meara Sanders, the wife of Bernie Sanders, joined Maura Derrane and Dáithí Ó Sé on the Today show.

Dr Sanders was speaking ahead of her talk at Limerick’s Concert Hall as part of an Irish American festival.

She revealed that Bernie's campaign was not supported by Harvey Weinstein, a well-known supporter of the Democratic party, and said that Weinstein advised the Clinton campaign on how to defeat her husband.

Weinstein had previously given money to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

On whether or not Bernie would run for president in 2020 when he is 77 years of age, she simply said that they believe "age is just a number".

Dr Sanders also revealed that she has family living Cork and today expressed interest in exploring her Irish roots.