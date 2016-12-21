Jamie Oliver tops the best-seller list for ultimate Christmas cookbook

If you are looking for a (very) last-minute gift, Amazon has your answer, as it reveals that Jamie Oliver is this year’s king of the Christmas kitchen.

The retailer has revealed that Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook is at number one on its festive bestseller list – a spot ahead of much-loved Mary Berry.

Released in October, it comes packed with creative ideas for an alternative feast, including vegan options, tasty gifts and a myriad of ideas for recycling leftovers.

You can't beat soft buttery bread sauce at Xmas!!! Its what brings the roast all together https://t.co/dEcYSdy8T5 #JamiesChristmas x x JO pic.twitter.com/yedn4ztiPw — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) December 20, 2016

Meanwhile, long-standing Christmas cooking guru Delia Smith just makes the top 10, coming in at number nine after more recent TV names, such as Gizzi Erskine, Nigella Lawson and The Hairy Bikers.

Published in 2009, Delia’s Happy Christmas has been a trusty go-to for all the important bits, from how to properly cook a turkey, to what cocktails go with what best.

Heralding another triumph for Jamie’s ever evolving career, Amazon’s own books director, Dan Mucha, said: “When it comes to cooking Christmas dinner, part of the fun is choosing which recipes to recreate for friends and family.

“However, with it being such an anticipated meal, the pressure is on.

“There is no need to panic – from stalwarts Delia and Nigella to new cooks on the block like Gizzi Erskine – help can be on the way as fast as the same day with delivery in the run-up to Christmas.

“With a 15-year career, it’s not surprising that this year, home chefs are turning to the Naked Chef to ensure the festive feast is a cracking success.”

The full list includes:

1. Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook by Jamie Oliver

2. Mary Berry’s Christmas Collection by Mary Berry

3. Gizzi’s Season’s Eatings by Gizzi Erskine

4. The Hairy Bikers’ 12 Days of Christmas: Fabulous Festive Recipes to Feed Your Family and Friends by Si King and Dave Myers

5. Handmade Scandinavian Christmas: Everything you need for a simple homemade Christmas by Hege Barnholt

6. Nigella Christmas: Food, Family, Friends, Festivities by Nigella Lawson

7. The Great British Bake Off: Christmas by Lizzie Kamenetzky

8. Good Food: 101 Christmas Dishes by Angela Nilsen

9. Delia’s Happy Christmas by Delia Smith

10. Christmas Baking for Children by Fiona Patchett