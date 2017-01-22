Jamie O'Hara's steamy dream has CBB viewers cringing
Jamie O’Hara has been labelled “sleazy” by Celebrity Big Brother fans after a rather dodgy little chat about his dreams.
The footballer – who is enjoying a flirtation with Bianca Gascoigne in the house – told Nicola McLean that he’d had an erotic dream about her the night before.
Then, as fellow housemates James Cosmo and Coleen Nolan listened in horror, Jamie proceeded to give a bit more detail than people wanted.
It triggered quite the response on Twitter, with fans saying Jamie’s words made them cringe.
Jamie "the gentleman" O Hara's facade is slipping. Grim. Grot. Bleurgh. #cbbjamie #cbb pic.twitter.com/gYYiNcGAmb— Jo (@OnTheJoSlow) January 22, 2017
Jamie is such a sleaze, he makes me cringe! 😖 #CBB— Bec! (@BecsInTheWorld) January 22, 2017
Seems like Jamie's had a dirty dream about Nicola... James C's reaction is the meaning of cringe! #CBB #Day19 pic.twitter.com/08WmP2FatD— CBB Full Gossip (@BBUKFullGossip_) January 22, 2017
Jamie is so inappropriate. #CBB— Nichola (@_Nicholaa) January 22, 2017
Does anyone else find Jamie O'Hara kinda creepy? #cbb— ⓓⓐⓝ (@_DanSheed) January 22, 2017
#cbb Please get has-been o'hara out - please I can't bear it any more - sooooo sleazy!!— Freda (@fredmcc) January 22, 2017
Might want to tone it down a bit next time Jamie!
