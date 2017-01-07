Jamie O'Hara and Nicola McLean have plenty to say about Danielle Lloyd on CBB

Former footballer Jamie O’Hara has admitted that he is struggling to pay his ex Danielle Lloyd her maintenance money.

Jamie is a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother and was open with his housemates in tonight’s episode about his financial struggles since splitting with Danielle, who filed for divorce from him in 2014.

They have two sons together, but Jamie said that he was struggling to keep up with all of the bills.

Jamie opened up abbout his private life (Channel Five)

He said: “When I was with her, I was earning really good money and she kind of expected that to continue. But I’m not on that money no more.

“I am trying. I am paying out a fortune. It’s so f***ing draining, the constant battle. When I was at Fulham I was paying out pretty much everything I was earning.

“I’m trying to rebuild myself as well, I’m entitled to a future.”

Jamie and Danielle when they were together (Yui Mok/PA)

Jamie spoke about his woes to Nicola McLean, who is married to footballer Tom Williams and who has been open about the fact that she does not get on with Danielle.

Later, as she was explaining the concept of being a Wag to Austin Armacost, she said no Wags she knew would describe themselves that way.

Austin asked: “You must have met a girl, that was her goal?”

Nicola replied: “No, Jamie met one and married her.”