James Patrice shares gas video as part of Operation Transformation build up

Celebrity Operation Transformation 2017 is it full swing and this year’s celebs, such as X Factor's Mary Byrne, chef Gary O’Hanlon and singer Kayleigh Cullinan, are working extremely hard before the show premiers on RTÉ One this Wednesday.

One leader in particular is eager to let fans in on how he’s getting on.

Day 1 done Dympna! (And yes I did make Fron take a picture of me to celebrate not destroying the kitchen 😂) Thanks so much for all the snaps, and fair play to me Moiras who are following me - let's keep her lit gals! #CelebOT A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Snapchat star James Patrice, posted this video of himself and his mother, Fron out for a run.

“Well gals, one week done in me #CelebOT plan - I can't jaysus believe it! Thanks so much to all me Moira's for the kind words, encouragement, and for suffering the misery of no cappuccinos out of solidarity,” he captioned the gas video.

“Can't wait for you gals to see the first episode on Wednesday. In the meantime, here's a lil' clip of me and the gal that always keeps me going - IT'S RAINING FRON, HALLELUJAH DYMPNA”

Fair play to you, Moira.