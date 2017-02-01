James Corden and the voice behind The Little Mermaid have signed on for Wreck-It Ralph 2
James Corden is apparently taking his comedy chops to Disney – where he is joining the voice cast of Wreck-It Ralph 2.
He will reportedly join Jodi Benson, a name you may not recognise but a voice you definitely will, as the woman behind Ariel in the classic Disney film The Little Mermaid and Barbie in the Toy Story films.
Jodi captioned this picture: “So very honoured to be working with Oscar nominated & Golden Globe winners Rich Moore & Clark Spencer back at my original home, Walt Disney Animation Studios in LA, feeling so incredibly blessed & thankful.”
Not much is known about the characters they will voice but we do know John C Reilly will be back in the title role.
Also heading back to the voice booth will be Jane Lynch, Sarah Silverman and Jack McBrayer.
The film will be released in UK cinemas in March 2018.
