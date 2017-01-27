James Blunt debuts first new single in three years
27/01/2017 - 12:55:54Back to Showbiz Home
James Blunt has released his new single – Love Me Better.
The track comes after the You’re Beautiful singer got fans in a lather, by announcing his new album from his bathtub.
James, who was involved in a mishap with Ed Sheeran when Princess Beatrice pretended to knight him with a ceremonial sword, previously joked with fans: “If you thought 2016 was bad – I’m releasing an album in 2017.”
Check out my 12 inch… pic.twitter.com/AdrBHRI5X5— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 23, 2017
His fans are impressed with the new single:
Great new song Mr James Blunt . Now I wait for abuse of those of you who don't appreciate his brilliance @JamesBlunt— Jackie Fairchild (@JackFairchild71) January 27, 2017
James Blunt's new song is great :)))— Tom Lloyd (@tom_lloyd99) January 27, 2017
The album, The Afterlove is the follow-up to Moon Landing, which was released in 2013.
I’ve got something huge to show you - pic.twitter.com/oudRglXiTk— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 23, 2017
Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder and Johnny McDaid are among the names who worked on the new album, which will also coincide with a UK headline tour, The Afterlove Tour.
Join the conversation - comment here