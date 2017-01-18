Jack Ashton tells of romantic confusion filming Call The Midwife

Call The Midwife’s Jack Ashton has said it can get confusing filming the period drama’s love scenes because of his real-life romance with co-star Helen George.

Jack and Helen’s alter-egos on the show, Rev Tom Hereward and Nurse Trixie Franklin, previously played lovers on screen.

But their relationship crumbled and Jack’s character is now involved with Nurse Barbara Gilbert, played by Charlotte Ritchie, in the BBC1 period drama.

Helen George plays Trixie (BBC)

Jack was quizzed on ITV show Lorraine about whether it was difficult remembering who he was meant to be romantically involved with on screen.

Host Lorraine Kelly asked: “Does it ever get confusing? It must get confusing because your character was engaged to Trixie and then Trixie took to drink and it all went horribly wrong.

“So then of course you moved on, which is lovely. But in real true life you’re going out with Helen, who plays Trixie.”

Jack told the show: “I’m now with Nurse Gilbert, Charlotte Ritchie’s character,” adding: “Well, that’s the confusing bit, as long as I remember where I’m going!”

Helen George and Jack Ashton with the Call The Midwife cast (Ian West/PA)

Asked when the relationship took off, he said: “It blossomed in South Africa, I think, around that time.”

He joked: “It’s the long hours!”

The cast went to South Africa to film scenes which saw the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House travel to help save an impoverished mission hospital.

Call The Midwife (BBC/Neal Street Productions)

Jack said of filming some of the drama in South Africa: “It was great for us as a cast. We got to go away. We all stayed in a hotel. We got to know each other better and when we came back we’d really bonded.

“Let’s put some pressure on the writers to move the whole thing to South Africa!”

Helen, who was previously married to fellow actor Oliver Boot, has appeared in the show since its creation in 2012, while Jack joined in series three.

The sixth series of the show, based on the memoirs of real-life midwife Jennifer Worth, begins on Sunday.