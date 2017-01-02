ITV's newest show The Halcyon has all the 1940s glitz and glamour we've been searching for

The first episode of a brand new series is crucial, there’s no doubt about it. In just one show you make the bold decision whether you like it enough to watch the whole series – which as we all know, is no small commitment. Tonight saw the first episode of ITV’s The Halcyon, forcing people to make this difficult choice.

Gonna try this and see if I like it or not #thehalcyon — ☃❄Dave❄☃ (@DavidMackayy) January 2, 2017

Set in 1940, London is in the throes of the Second World War but it’s not all tears. Instead, we’re shown the glitz and glamour of the high life alongside the woes of war in the stylish hotel The Halcyon.

With the first scene showing a sleek jazz band being interrupted by a bomb going off, we all knew we were off for an explosive show (if you’ll pardon the pun).

wow an explosive few moments into #TheHalcyon @ITV wow — Emm Webb. (@EmmaLouiseWebb3) January 2, 2017

Woah...glamorous birthday party full of intriguing glares + stares followed by destructive bomb damage...#TheHalcyon's started with a bang!💅 — Matti Colley (@matti_colley) January 2, 2017

What really got everyone talking was the stunning 1940s style of the episode. Seriously, what gorgeous outfits, and can we stay at that hotel please?

(Screenshot)

The clothes the glamour & red 👄 lipstick #TheHalcyon @ITV — angela thompson (@angelathompson5) January 2, 2017

Liking this so far. Oh the glamour. Its so me #TheHalcyon — Heidi (@too_manyshoes) January 2, 2017

After watching the show, many people began to wish they weren’t currently living in 2017.

(Screenshot)

I would of loved to have lived in this era #1940 #TheHalcyon — Sophie (@Soph_laalaa) January 2, 2017

Loving it so far. Love this period in history. I was born in the wrong era. #TheHalcyon — Tracey (@pinklady40s) January 2, 2017

Shows like this make me wish I lived in a different era #TheHalcyon — Hannah Jones (@hannahballerina) January 2, 2017

Despite the glamour, some people were a little unconvinced by the authenticity of the show.

Very disappointed by #TheHalcyon. Preposterous set up of lowly staff telling the knighted hotel owners how to behave #downstairsupstairs — Lucy White (@LucyWhiteDublin) January 2, 2017

Also did the production & costume designers get their Art Deco & war-eras mixed up? Very confused styling #TheHalcyon — Lucy White (@LucyWhiteDublin) January 2, 2017

So far #TheHalcyon looks like another over-glamourised, poorly researched, badly written and unrealistic load of TV twaddle. — Old Nicodemus (@oldnicodemus) January 2, 2017

But on the whole, people were thrilled by the opening episode – and are most definitely gripped for the whole season.

Loving #TheHalcyon. The new Downton? — Michelle Manning (@EarlyModernMiss) January 2, 2017

Loving it already! 🙌🏾 Will fill the gap left by Mr Selfridge quite nicely, thank you very much!👍🏾#TheHalcyon — MissM (@Milly1978) January 2, 2017

Love #TheHalcyon! Just what we need! — Lauren Alway (@Lauren_Alway) January 2, 2017

#TheHalcyon - the perfect remedy for bank holiday Monday night blues. Thanks @ITV! — Georgina Baxter (@gmebaxter) January 2, 2017

A good view of actress Kara Tointon’s rear end as Betsey the jazz singer also seemed to help endear many people to the show.

.@karatointon has probably cheered everybody up on January 2 with that cheeky bum shot 😂 #TheHalcyon — Stacey (@journostacey) January 2, 2017

Because who doesn’t want a bit of intrigue and drama wrapped in a stylish 1940s package? Especially with the tense finale of the show, excuse us while we go cancel our plans for next Monday night.