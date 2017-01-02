ITV's newest show The Halcyon has all the 1940s glitz and glamour we've been searching for

Back to Showbiz Home

The first episode of a brand new series is crucial, there’s no doubt about it. In just one show you make the bold decision whether you like it enough to watch the whole series – which as we all know, is no small commitment. Tonight saw the first episode of ITV’s The Halcyon, forcing people to make this difficult choice.

Set in 1940, London is in the throes of the Second World War but it’s not all tears. Instead, we’re shown the glitz and glamour of the high life alongside the woes of war in the stylish hotel The Halcyon.

With the first scene showing a sleek jazz band being interrupted by a bomb going off, we all knew we were off for an explosive show (if you’ll pardon the pun).

What really got everyone talking was the stunning 1940s style of the episode. Seriously, what gorgeous outfits, and can we stay at that hotel please?

(Screenshot)

After watching the show, many people began to wish they weren’t currently living in 2017.

(Screenshot)

Despite the glamour, some people were a little unconvinced by the authenticity of the show.

But on the whole, people were thrilled by the opening episode – and are most definitely gripped for the whole season.

A good view of actress Kara Tointon’s rear end as Betsey the jazz singer also seemed to help endear many people to the show.

Because who doesn’t want a bit of intrigue and drama wrapped in a stylish 1940s package? Especially with the tense finale of the show, excuse us while we go cancel our plans for next Monday night.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, 1940s, ITV, Period drama, the halcyon, TV, World War Two

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz