'It's time for the Jedi to end': The first trailer for The Last Jedi is here and Ireland features strongly

We've gotten our first peek at Star Wars VIII, and once more the Skelligs look amazing, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

First we were treated to a poster:

And then the traser trailer was revealed at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel in Orlando.

All our new favourites are back, including Rey, Finn, BB8, and Poe, and they're joined once more by baddie Kylo Ren.

Returning to the fore is Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, and it looks like we can be treated to a lot more gorgeous Irish scenery as he seems to be training Rey on the Skelligs - although, more than likely it was shot on nearby Ceann Sibeal in Kerry.

The prominance of the Irish landmark in the trailer has been welcomed by Tourism Ireland, who say it will be a great boost for Ireland as a holiday destination.

"The fact that Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, due for release this December, was also shot on location along the Wild Atlantic Way is another fantastic coup for Irish tourism – and we’re absolutely delighted that the Wild Atlantic Way features so heavily in the first peek of the next episode, released today," said CEO Niall Gibbons.

The Last Jedi will be in cinemas on December 15 - and we can't wait!