It's official: Pet Shop Boys are Godlike Geniuses

Pet Shop boys will receive the “Godlike Genius” award at this year’s NME Awards.

The duo, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, will also perform their greatest hits at the ceremony taking place later this month.

They said: “We’re really happy to win NME’s Godlike Genius award and we’re looking forward to playing at the awards show this year.”

Pet Shop Boys (Joel Ryan/PA)

NME editor-in-chief Mike Williams said that the band had been “pushing the boundaries of pop music,” and blurred “the boundaries between art, music and social commentary.

“Their influence on pop culture is undeniable and the list of artists they’ve worked with is a mini rock ‘n’ roll hall of fame,” he said.

Previous recipients of the Godlike Genius award include Paul Weller, The Cure, Noel Gallagher, Johnny Marr, Blondie and Coldplay.

Coldplay on stage at the NME awards (Ian West/PA)

Beyonce, who has announced she is pregnant with twins, leads the nominations this year with five for best album, hero of the year, music moment, international female and best video.

:: The VO5 NME Awards 2017 take place on 15 February at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.