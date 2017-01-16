It's not for the squeamish: Channel 4 to air live colonoscopy

Look away now – Channel 4 will be broadcasting the world’s first TV advert live from inside the human body.

The broadcaster has teamed up with Cancer Research UK to air a live colonoscopy – the removal of bowel polyps.

While most polyps do not develop into cancer, some do, and removing them can help prevent bowel cancer developing.

Channel 4 HQ in London (John Walton/PA)

The 90-second advert is part of Cancer Research UK’s Right Now campaign, showing the reality of day-to-day life for those affected by cancer.

Patient Philip McSparron is having the colonoscopy after tests were performed as part of routine bowel cancer screening.

He said he hoped that undergoing the procedure on live TV would show that it is not something to be scared of.

He said: “My brother’s bowel cancer was caught early in 2010 and since then, I’ve been careful to go for screening.

Channel 4 (John Walton/PA)

“By allowing my colonoscopy to be shown live, I hope to show that it’s a simple procedure, not something to be frightened of.

“Hopefully people will be interested in seeing the live footage and it will encourage them to be more willing to talk about cancer and think about taking up regular screening when offered.”

The procedure will be performed and filmed at Cardiff and Vale University hospital by Dr Sunil Dolwani.

Ed Aspel, executive director of fundraising and marketing at Cancer Research UK, said he hoped the ad would show people the impact that research – possible only because of donations – has had so far.

“We want viewers to join us to experience the unique insight of seeing live inside the human body, and witness a procedure that can actually prevent cancer from developing.

“It’s our ambition to speed up progress so that within the next 20 years, three in four people will survive their cancer for at least 10 years.”

Entitled Live From The Inside, the 90-second advert airs on January 18 at around 3.25pm.