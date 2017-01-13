It’s here! The festival you’ll all want to go to this year

Remember that time a funeral director from Sligo moved a Boeing 767 from Shannon to Sligo by sea, to create one of Ireland’s quirkiest Glamping sites?

Well, after months of planning and setbacks not to mind the cost, David McGowan's dream has finally come true and to celebrate they’re throwing a festival.

Live on Air will take place May 26 and 27 at the famous Quirky Nights glamping village in Ennniscrone, Silgo and already looks an exciting line-up.

Acts such as Hermitage Green, Ryan O’ Shaughnessy and Moxie, to name a few.

Sounds like the perfect way to kick start Summer 2017 to us.

Ticket release dates for the festival to be announced soon so keep an eye on their facebook page.

H/T: Kieran Flavin
By Anna O'Donoghue

