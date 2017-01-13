It’s here! The festival you’ll all want to go to this year
Remember that time a funeral director from Sligo moved a Boeing 767 from Shannon to Sligo by sea, to create one of Ireland’s quirkiest Glamping sites?
"She's a Big Yoke".. Not too big for Enniscrone!! Great turnout to see her come ashore #planesailing @quirkyglamping pic.twitter.com/ZvCXdY16F1— Mark Cook (@MrMarkCook) May 7, 2016
Well, after months of planning and setbacks not to mind the cost, David McGowan's dream has finally come true and to celebrate they’re throwing a festival.
Live on Air will take place May 26 and 27 at the famous Quirky Nights glamping village in Ennniscrone, Silgo and already looks an exciting line-up.
Acts such as Hermitage Green, Ryan O’ Shaughnessy and Moxie, to name a few.
Sounds like the perfect way to kick start Summer 2017 to us.
Ticket release dates for the festival to be announced soon so keep an eye on their facebook page.
H/T: Kieran Flavin
