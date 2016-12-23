It didn't fit me: Kate Moss reveals David Bowie outfit was too tight

Kate Moss is one of the world’s most revered supermodels with an enviable figure to boot, but she has confessed to being too big to fit into an outfit previously worn by the late David Bowie.

At the Brit Awards in 2014, Kate donned an outfit worn by the singer in his guise as Ziggy Stardust in the 1970s as she accepted his award for best British male solo artist on stage.

And, as trim as she is, it seems the minuscule rabbit-print one-piece was not so easy for her to get into.

Kate Moss (Yui Mok/PA)

During an appearance on BBC Radio 6 Music’s Shaun Keaveny show, she was asked by Music News host Matt Everitt about wearing the outfit.

He said: “I do want to ask you, because you’ve worn his clothes haven’t you? You’ve done some shoots with his stuff. And is it true that one of his – I think it was the Station to Station outfit, he was so skinny at the time…”

Kate replied: “Yeah, it didn’t fit me… And I loved it as well.”

She added that David himself then went on to tease her about its snug fit.

Kate Moss and Shaun Keaveny (BBC Radio 6 Music)

She said: “When I saw him after that he was like ‘mmm, I heard the clothes didn’t fit.’ All right, rubbing it in.”

During her appearance on the morning radio show, she also spoke about her plans for Christmas Day.

Kate said: “I spend it in the country with my family, the whole family gathering. Anyone’s welcome, any randoms as well.

“I like a random thrown in for good measure. It’s just yeah, the full-on Christmas works.”

Kate Moss (Yui Mok/PA)

Of her cooking methods, she said: “Of course there’s an Aga, yeah. Nothing ever fits in there, it’s all a big drama.

“Running backwards and forwards between houses with who’s got a bigger oven than me and we can just, potatoes are over there and turkey’s over there and yeah, fun.”