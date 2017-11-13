Is Taylor Swift set to play Croke Park?

Michael Bublé has just announced a summer 2018 gig in Croke Park but it looks like Taylor Swift could be next.

Pater McKenna, stadium director at Croke Park joined Pat Kenny on Newstalk this morning and didn't deny the rumours.

When Pat put it to him about Tay Tay playing Dublin next summer he said: "I certainly couldn't confirm but I'm not somebody to tell lies on radio."

Swifties all over the country are waiting eagerly for confirmation.
