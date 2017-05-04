Is Saoirse Ronan the best thing about Ed Sheeran's Galway Girl video?

Ed Sheeran fans have turned their attention to actress Saoirse Ronan as they praised her role in the singer’s new Galway Girl video.

Released on Thursday, the film shows the pair meeting in a pub in Ireland before embarking on a Guinness-fuelled night out and ending up in an attic room overlooking the sea.

Sheeran said he filmed the video, which accompanies the track from his Divide album, by himself.

While his legions of fans have lauded his latest creative venture, it is the appearance from The Grand Budapest Hotel star that has really impressed.

The video sees Saoirse and Ed dance from bar to bar before the singer gets punched in the face.

He wakes up to see Saoirse’s character smiling over him and the video ends as they share a cuddle on the balcony.

Some eagle-eyed fans quizzed the singer’s claims to have shot the piece himself as they spotted the moment he takes a “selfie”.

The queries have not stopped the film striking a nostalgic chord with Galway locals…
