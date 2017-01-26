Is Olivia Newton-John planning a Grease school reunion?

They bowed out singing “We’ll always be together” – but could we finally see Sandy, Danny and co back together?

Grease will be celebrating its 40th anniversary since cinema release next year, and Olivia Newton-John, who starred as the film’s lead Sandy, has hinted that she would like the ultimate high school reunion to mark the occasion.

Olivia was a guest on This Morning and laughingly groaned when host Phillip Schofield brought up her best-known role.

Olivia may get the Grease cast together (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I wouldn’t have mentioned it, but with the 40th anniversary coming up, it would be remiss of me not to bring up Grease.”

She replied: “I can’t believe it’s that long. I would like to do something special to help my hospital, but I don’t know if we could get the rest of the cast together.”

The hospital is the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia, which the star helped to raise funds to build nearly 10 years ago, having been treated for breast cancer herself.

Grease also starred John Travolta as Sandy’s love interest Danny and Stockard Channing as her friend Rizzo.