Is Jennifer Aniston about to launch a new TV series?

Former Friends star Jennifer Aniston could be heading back to the small screen.

The Hollywood actress made her name on the 90s sitcom and although she has mainly been known for film work since, she told Variety that a move back into TV could be on the cards.

Asked whether she would do TV again, she said: “Yes, I would. I’ve thought about it a lot. That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.

“When you’re in your 20s, going away from home was an adventure – meeting new people, seeing other parts of the country or world was so exciting. Now it’s really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time. It goes really fast.

“The experience needs to be a good experience. I have no time for the yelling, angry directors, or bad behaviour any more.”

Jennifer added that she was a fan of British royal family dramatisation The Crown: “Netflix, Amazon, everything you’re seeing on television is fantastic… We’ve been binge-watching The Crown.”

In the same interview, Jennifer also talked about an essay she wrote last year about how much she hates tabloid culture.

She said: “I got fed up. I was in a really raw, vulnerable place. I had just lost my mom, and I did it for myself originally as a therapeutic way to deal with the bulls***.

“I’ve always been advised not to respond, not to speak up, it’ll go away. I was rolling into the 15th year of these preposterous rumours about my fertility status, marital status, singlehood status. I was tired of being shamed for whether I have this or that. I’m perfectly happy where I am, and that needs to be honoured and respected.

“I’ve worked hard for a lot of years to be reduced down to: ‘Is she or isn’t she?’.”

However, she added: “But you’re always going to have the Piers Morgans of the world contradicting something that comes from the heart and saying, ‘You’re a hypocrite’.”