Is Conor McGregor's baby on the way?!

Back to Showbiz Home

It looks like Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin's baby could be on the way.

*screams*

McGregor posted a picture to Instagram hinting that the young warrior is en route to our fair, Conor McGregor-loving isle.

The star shared a picture of himself and Devlin, saying that they were at the hospital.

In another post, he said the baby is already a "true McGregor" by making everybody wait.

In the hoppo not there yet 👶🏼

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Thanks everyone but we are "not there yet" He a true McGregor, he rushes for nobody hahaha

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

KEYWORDS: conor mcgregor, baby, dee devlin

 

By Claire Anderson

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz