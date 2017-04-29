Is Conor McGregor's baby on the way?!
29/04/2017 - 08:55:15Back to Showbiz Home
It looks like Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin's baby could be on the way.
*screams*
McGregor posted a picture to Instagram hinting that the young warrior is en route to our fair, Conor McGregor-loving isle.
The star shared a picture of himself and Devlin, saying that they were at the hospital.
In another post, he said the baby is already a "true McGregor" by making everybody wait.
Join the conversation - comment here