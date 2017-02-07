Irish director behind much talked about Super Bowl ad tackling gender pay gap

Audi's Super Bowl ad was one of the most talked about over the last few days, taking on equal pay for women and the gender pay gap in America.

The ad features a father watching his daughter compete in a kart race questioning how society views women and how to discuss it with her.

In the description of the ad, Audi point that part of the idea came from a 2016 report by the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee that found women were paid 21% less than men on average.

The woman behind the ad was Irish director Aoife McArdle.

@annabikes Hi Anna. The commercial was directed by Aoife McArdle, an award-winning female filmmaker. — Audi (@Audi) February 6, 2017

Tyrone-born McArdle previously tackled the subject in an ad for Secret, who make women's deodorants and antiperspirant.

Raise from AOIFE MCARDLE on Vimeo.

McArdle has previously directed ads for companies such as Honda and Under Armour as well as music videos for artists including U2 and James Vincent McMorrow.

And 2017 looks set to be a big year for McArdle with her feature directorial debut due out later this year, titled Kissing Candice.

McArdle's Audi ad has received plenty of praise on Twitter.

AUDI - Haters gonna hate, but kudos to Audi for spending $10m to support a worthy cause bigger than itself. #DriveProgress pic.twitter.com/B1I4rFrLYH — Adweek (@Adweek) February 6, 2017

Thanks, Audi, for your Super Bowl ad. Nothing political about equal pay. We should all want our daughters to have equal pay. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) February 6, 2017

We see you #Audi great commercial — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) February 6, 2017

However, some people were not so impressed with Audi's message.

Audi, new champion of women's equity at work, has no women on their board pic.twitter.com/y32FVAr6eP — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 6, 2017

But Audi has responded to some of the online criticism.

@susan_dunham Hi Susan. When we account for all the various factors that go into pay, women at Audi are on par with their male counterparts. — Audi (@Audi) February 3, 2017

@matthew_rock14 We have diverse hiring practices to ensure equality across our staff. For details, visit: https://t.co/xyZafMq9sy — Audi (@Audi) February 3, 2017

Whatever your thoughts, it looks like Aoife McArdle is going to be a name to remember.