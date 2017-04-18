Indiependence Day X Day line-up revealed and more artists announced for INDIE17

INDIEPENDENCE Music & Arts Festival has announced its Day X Day breakdown for this summer’s festival, taking place at Deer Farm Mitchelstown, Co Cork, on August 4 – 6.

The festival is also delighted to announce a new partnership with IMRO that will see the Irish Music Rights Organisation host the IMRO Big Top Stage at INDIE17.

Tickets have been selling fast for what looks to be another 10,000 capacity sold out event at Deer Farm with headliners Tom Odell (Friday), The Coronas (Saturday) and Manic Street Preachers (Sunday) proving a massive hit with INDIE lovers.

The line-up also features some fantastic live acts in All Tvvins, Sigma (DJ), Frank Turner, Hermitage Green, Brian Deady, The Riptide Movement and We Cut Corners also featured on the bill.

“Indiependence’s reputation as one of Ireland’s leading music festivals continues to grow year on year, attracting music fans from throughout Ireland and beyond. We are delighted to be sponsoring the IMRO Big Top Stage this year which will showcase some of the finest new talent from Ireland and we look forward to welcoming an exciting line-up of musicians to Mitchelstown this coming August”, says Keith Johnson, Director of Marketing & Membership IMRO.

Long-regarded as the Irish music festival most in touch with rising Irish artists, INDIE17 is also set to host acts such as Raglans, Ryan Sheridan, Coumbia Mills, Stomptown Brass, Overhead the Albatross, Stephanie Rainey, Fangclub, Talos, Craig Gallagher, MindRiot, Jack O’Rourke, Hope is Noise, Orchid Collective, Hawk Lion, Barq, Le Boom, Jonny Rep, Eve Belle, Super Silly, Dagny and many more.

Set in the foothills of the spectacular Galtee Mountains, Indiependence has steadily grown in size since 2006, attracting festival goers from all over Ireland, the UK and Europe and seeing the festival increase in size to a sold-out 10,000 capacity event in 2016,

In addition to some of the best Irish and international music acts, INDIE17 will soon be revealing a strong Comedy, Spoken Word and Dance line-up to Deer Farm, while the recently added INDIE VIP Garden and Mitchelstown Music Trail are set to return in 2017.