India Willoughby clashes with Amanda Barrie after CBB misgendering incident

India Willoughby has said she takes “great offence” after she was misgendered on multiple occasions by fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Amanda Barrie.

The transgender newsreader refused to accept an apology from the veteran soap star during a heated conversation in the reality show house.

In footage that will air on Channel 5 on Friday, viewers will see Barrie refer to Willoughby as ‘he’ in a conversation with Rachel Johnson.

Amanda Barrie (Channel 5)

Willoughby interjected to correct her, saying: “She”, prompting Barrie to laugh and say: “I’ve done it again, why do I do that? It’s because I fancy you.”

The newreader pointed out it was the second time Barrie had misgendered her and when the soap star apologised, she replied: “An apology is not enough, I’m sorry but I did explain to you how important it was.

“That is twice you’ve done it and so you certainly don’t misgender someone and then have a chuckle.”

India Willoughby (Channel 5)

When housemate Ann Widdecombe said an apology was enough if Barrie’s actions were not deliberate, Willoughby replied: “Only I know how I feel, you don’t know how I feel inside. I’m telling you, as the person concerned, that I take great offence at that.”

Barrie later approached Willoughby in the garden telling her: “I am very fond of you, I like you very much.

Barrie apologising to Willoughby (Channel 5)

“I can do no more than apologise but if you don’t want to take the apology that is entirely up to you.

“I am the least likely person ever to have prejudice or anything against anyone and anybody who knows me knows that.

“So if you want to take it that I did a terrible, terrible, hurtful thing to you I truly, honestly, on my bended knee, promise you I did not.

“I’m 82 and I made a mistake.”

After Barrie walked away, Willoughby could be heard muttering: “You’re right Amanda, silly me taking offence. Apology not accepted.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on Channel 5.