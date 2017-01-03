I'm on painkillers as I'm too heavy at size 18, says ex-BB star Chanelle Hayes

Former Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes says she has been prescribed heavy painkillers as she suffers from back and knee problems after putting on weight.

The reality star, who appeared on the show in 2007, admitted she was no longer happy with her body after developing health problems.

Good luck @chanellejhayes, you can do it! Here's to a happy, healthy 2017 💪 pic.twitter.com/Zmvsgask5u — This Morning (@thismorning) January 3, 2017

Chanelle said she was being monitored for Type 2 diabetes and was concerned she would not be able to have any more children at a size 18.

The 29-year-old told ITV’s This Morning: “I really do want to slim down to feel good but also to be healthy.

Had a lovely Christmas ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ now bring on #NYE for my best friend's wedding! ❤️ A photo posted by Chanelle Hayes (@chanellehayes) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:03pm PST

“I was happy at 14 to 16 but I’m an 18 now. I’m on tramadol and all types of painkillers purely because I’m too heavy for my frame.

“It’s not really about how I look but my left knee is always hurting. I slipped two discs last year that keep recurring because of my weight.”

Chanelle said the weight had just “crept on” and she has stopped going to the gym because she received so much support about how she looked after her last appearance on the morning show.

“I would like to get back to a 12 or 14,” she told the programme as she pledged to make better food choices in 2017.

Chanelle also reaffirmed her promise to host Phillip Schofield that she was not gaining weight for a workout DVD.