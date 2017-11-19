I’m A Celebrity line-up: who are this year’s campers?

This year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! features a host of famous faces, including sports stars, a former politician, a comedian and a YouTube personality.

Here are the 10 contestants who will be sitting around the campfire this weekend.

:: Amir Khan, 30

Amir Khan is a professional boxer (ITV/PA)

Amir Khan is a professional boxer and former unified light-welterweight champion. He will have to leave his wife Faryal, who is four months pregnant, to enter the jungle.

:: Stanley Johnson, 77

Stanley Johnson is an author and former politician (ITV/PA)

Father of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Stanley Johnson has been a politician in his own right, serving as a Member of the European Parliament. Unlike his son Boris though, he came out in favour of remaining in the European Union.

:: Shappi Khorsandi, 44

Shappi Khorsandi is a stand up comedian (ITV/PA)

Iranian-born UK-raised comedian Shappi Khorsandi has appeared on Have I Got News For You and QI during her career.

The stand up comic had to flee Iran aged three with her father Hadi Khorsandi, after he wrote a satirical poem about the Islamic Revolution and received death threats.

:: Rebekah Vardy, 35

Rebekah Vardy is married to footballer Jamie Vardy (ITV/PA)

Rebekah Vardy’s family was thrust into the limelight after her husband Jamie Vardy helped Leicester City on their way to an unlikely Premier League win in 2016. The mother-of-four said she is looking forward to the public seeing another side to her, and that she is more than just a “Wag”.

:: Jennie McAlpine, 33

Jennie McAlpine has played Fiz for more than a decade (ITV/PA)

Actress Jennie McAlpine is most famous for playing Fiz Brown in Coronation Street, a role she has had since 2001.

She said her biggest trial will be leaving her son Albert, who will celebrate his third birthday while she’s in the jungle.

:: Dennis Wise, 50

Former England player Dennis Wise will enter the jungle (ITV/PA)

Former footballer Dennis Wise had a lengthy career as a Chelsea midfielder and manager.

The ex-England player said he thinks he has upset too many football fans over the years to win the show.

:: Jamie Lomas, 42

Jamie Lomas left Hollyoaks before entering the jungle (ITV/PA)

Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas has only just left the Channel 4 soap after playing bad boy Warren Fox on and off for more than a decade. He said he will miss his children but hopes to do them proud.

:: Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, 23

Georgia Toffolo stars in Made in Chelsea (ITV/PA)

Made In Chelsea star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo said her dream fellow contestant would be Boris Johnson, and she won’t be far off when she shares a campfire with his father. Last year, the 23-year-old tweeted that she was “having a slight problem recognising the majority of people” taking part in I’m A Celebrity.

:: Vanessa White, 28

The Saturdays member Vanessa White will enter the jungle (ITV/PA)

Member of girl group The Saturdays, Vanessa White might have a tough time adjusting to jungle life, as she admitted she has a fear of bugs. Her fellow bandmate Mollie King is currently starring in Strictly Come Dancing.

:: Jack Maynard, 22

Jack Maynard is the first Youtuber to enter the jungle (ITV/PA)

Jack Maynard is the first YouTube vlogger to enter the jungle. The social media star will celebrate his 23rd birthday inside the camp.