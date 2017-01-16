Identity of Hollyoaks' latest victim is revealed in shocking episode

Hollyoaks fans were left reeling after an explosive episode in which Eva Falco was killed off.

The shock twist saw Eva murdered by Grace Black as she was trying to run off with Liam.

It seems Grace had been determined to exact revenge after Eva’s part in Esther’s shooting, and she got there just in time.

The episode stunned fans of the soap, despite Hollyoaks bosses dropping clues on social media all day.

And despite her murderous tendencies, viewers were more than a little pleased to see Grace in action.

Many fans also said they were sorry to see the end of Eva, who was played by Kerry Bennett.

Now we’ll have to wait and see what the fall-out is. Will Grace be found out?
