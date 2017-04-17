I quit The Jump after being diagnosed with brain tumour, says Caprice

Caprice Bourret has revealed her sudden departure from Channel 4 reality show The Jump in February was due to her being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The model and businesswoman, 45, has undergone surgery for the tumour, which she discovered while competing in the winter sports show.

A representative said at the time that she had withdrawn from the competitive skiing show due to illness.

She told Hello!: “I was diagnosed with a brain tumour. I found out while I was competing in the show and boy, was it more horrific than any of the challenges.”

The mother-of-two has praised The Jump with saving her life as it was at their insistence she went to consult a doctor.

She said: ”I had headaches that were not going away and my vision was beginning to act up so the show’s production insisted I see their doctor.”

A growth the size of a thumb was detected, Hello! reports.

She said: “My first thought was for my two little boys. I’m their rock and keep my family together. It was the scariest moment I’d ever experienced.”

