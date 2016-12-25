Husband of Jo Cox delivers moving alternative Christmas message

The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox has delivered this year’s alternative Christmas message in which he called for an end to the “rise of hatred”.

Brendan Cox paid tribute to his wife and reflected on the “awful year for our family” in the Channel 4 broadcast.

He also told viewers that now is the “moment to reach out to somebody that might disagree with us”.

The message was lauded by those on social media.

Mrs Cox was shot and stabbed to death by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair in her Batley and Spen constituency days before June’s EU referendum.

The 41-year-old, the mother of two young children, was an outspoken critic of strategic policy in Syria and a humanitarian who campaigned for women’s rights around the world.

Her husband of seven years recorded the tribute on the converted Dutch barge which the family called home.

In the message, which is traditionally billed as an alternative to the Queen’s annual Christmas Day address, Mr Cox said: “Jo loved Christmas, the games, the traditions, the coming together of friends and family and above all the excitement of our kids.

“This year we’ll try to remember how lucky we were to have Jo in our lives for so long – and not how unlucky we were to have her taken from us.

“2016 has been an awful year for our family, and it’s been a divisive one for the wider world.”

Mr Cox added that his wife quoted Edmund Burke, who said that all that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men and women “to do nothing”, just a few weeks before she died.

In previous years the alternative Christmas message has been delivered by whistle-blower Edward Snowden, the parents of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, campaigner Katie Piper and reality star Sharon Osbourne.
