Hundreds gather on the streets of Galway to see Ed Sheeran film latest music video

Ed Sheeran was spotted in a pub in Salthill, Galway shooting a music video for his next single, 'Galway Girl'.

The news was hardly on the internet when crowds began to flock to site hoping to catch a glimpse of the ginger singer.

Crowds beginning to gather outside O'Connor's in Salthill where, a very strong rumour has it, @edsheeran is inside. pic.twitter.com/WgjWZOCmzB — Enda Cunningham (@endacunningham) April 11, 2017

Sheeran is said to have left Salthill around 7pm and is due in Dublin to co-host the Eoghan McDermott Show on 2fm on Thursday.

When Ed Sheeran arrives in Salthill it doesn't take long for word to spread that he's here. The crowd is growing! pic.twitter.com/AA2g5YHrbJ — Galway Bay Hotel (@GalwayBayHotel) April 11, 2017

Just a normal day of unpacking in the new house and met my fellow new neighbour 😂 thanks for the hello and laugh @edsheeran #galwaygirl pic.twitter.com/Tm610DVhvH — Rachel (@ItsRachelFlan) April 11, 2017

Rumour has it @edsheeran is in town filming Galway Girl, crowds already flocking to catch a glimpse of him in Salthill. Photo: Orla Buckley. pic.twitter.com/FhqgCXGda7 — Galway Independent (@galwayindo) April 11, 2017

Sheeran wasn't the only famous face spotted on the streets of Salthill today.

President Michael D Higgins was also snapped out and about.

President of Ireland also in #Salthill this evening, coincidence or meeting Ed Sheeran? pic.twitter.com/lZD4E4xPc8 — JECairnesSchool NUIG (@NUIGCairnes) April 11, 2017

Wouldn't it be great if he popped up in the video?