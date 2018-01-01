Hugh Jackman sees in 2018 at Sydney firework display he helped to design

Hugh Jackman wished his fans a happy 2018 as he helped the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Australia go off with a bang.

The Greatest Showman star helped design part of the fireworks display in Sydney, Australia, where revellers have already seen in the New Year.

The actor posted a picture and video on social media of him and his wife Deborra-lee Furness enjoying the celebrations.

“Happy new year’s eve to you and yours! #2018,” he wrote.

Several other stars have been posting messages online as the new year looms.

Madonna shared video footage of her and her family with her followers on Instagram, saying she felt “truly blessed”.

The Queen of Pop wrote: “As i look back on this year. I wanted to take A moment to give Thanks to All my Friends and Family. Everywhere!!

“Life would be empty and meaningless without each and every one of you. I am Truly Blessed!!

“So Bring It 2018! Give Me All you Got!”

As i look back on this year 🎉🌈🎉🌈. I wanted to take A moment to give Thanks to All my Friends and Family. Everywhere!! 🌎🌍🌏. Life would be empty and meaningless without each and every one of you. I am Truly Blessed!! ♥️💃🏿♥️💃🏿 So Bring It 2018! Give Me All you Got! pic.twitter.com/iqBX66HCeP — Madonna (@Madonna) December 31, 2017

David Beckham shared a photograph of him and his three sons – Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz – swimming in the sea at sunset, as they enjoy a new year holiday together.

“Sunset with my beautiful boys,” wrote the football star.

Holly Willoughby also chose a holiday picture to herald in 2018, sharing a snap from a dip in the pool.

“Going out of 2017 style….. bikini by @beach_flamingo x,” she wrote on Instagram.

Made In Chelsea star Alexandra “Binky” Felstead said she was staying in with her baby girl India, who she and partner Josh “JP” Patterson welcomed this year.

“This year I got the best surprise I could have ever wished for,” Felstead said on Instagram.

“Thanks to you all for being so supportive, loyal & kind, I’m a very lucky girlie to have such an amazing following.

“I hope 2018 is a glorious one for you all- Now let your hair down and ENJOY!!! I’m staying in! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!”