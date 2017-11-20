How the Victoria’s Secret models are getting runway ready ahead of the fashion show in Shanghai

Get ready to delete your takeaway apps, dig out your leggings and drag yourself off the sofa – the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back, meaning your Instagram feed is about to provide a lifetime’s supply of motivation to get yourself back onto the treadmill.

While the rest of us have been getting into the early Christmas spirit with booze, hot chocolates and one too many mince pies, the Angels have been hard at work prepping in the gym, and tonight they show off their fitness gains on the catwalk in Shanghai today at the fashion label’s annual lingerie extravaganza.

If the endless parade of steely abs, fiery cores and impossibly sculpted limbs of tonight’s 53 model-strong army has you determined to achieve the body of a Hadid or a Jenner this winter, well, we’re pretty sure you’re not the only one.

Thankfully, you don’t need NYC’s best trainers to get the body of a VS model (although that helps). There are plenty of different ways that the keep in shape – and many of them you can try in your local gym. The trick is in knowing where to start.

This is how to work up a serious sweat, Angel-style.

Lily Aldridge does ballet

Post Work Out ???? #2WeeksTilShowTime #Shanghai #VSFashionShow #TrainLikeAnAngel #SakaraBeautyWater ???? A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:45am PST

Ahead of the big day, veteran model Lily Aldridge turns to fitness guru Mary Helen Bowers to get her in shape. Bowers is a professional ballerina who famously trained Natalie Portman for her award-winning role in Black Swan with her Ballet Beautiful regime. “I do Ballet Beautiful all year round,” Lily told Vogue, “but I amp it up for the show.” The class is a grueeling full body workout, involving mat exercises, leg lifts, arm dips and strengthening kicks that bring the burn. The whole process helps to deliver the unflappable posture of a prima ballerina, as well as adding some iron to the midsection and thighs.

Sara Sampaio does reformer Pilates

Sunday fun day? ?? @flexstudiosnyc #trainlikeanangel @victoriasport @victoriassecret A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio mixes up her cardio classes with eye-wateringly tough 60-minute reformer Pilates sessions. “I work out with my trainer Justin Gelband, and do Pilates at Flex Studios in New York around five times a week, depending on how my body feels and my schedule,” she told Vogue. As well as working more muscle groups than standard mat work, the constant resistance of spring tension on a reformer machine targets core strength and abdominal definition, helping to deliver a rock-solid six-pack.

Josephine Skriver goes boxing

what's your favorite way to break a sweat? ?????? rooftop boxing session w/ @rjathayde A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Insta-famous Skriver amps up her workouts in the weeks before the show with boxing classes at New York’s exclusive Gotham Gym. Working on speed, footwork and strength, the fast and furious sessions target the entire body, while Skriver regularly incorporates other strength training moves like squats, pushups and planks into the routine.

Joan Smalls does Muay Thai Kickboxing

SUN-DAY! A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

Want an impossibly toned midsection like Joan Smalls? Then you’ll need to get into the competitive spirit and take on a combat sport. Smalls told Vogue that she loves to get in shape with Muay Thai, a boxing discipline that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques. As well as helping you to sweat away stress and mental fatigue, the martial art is great for torching calories, building endurance and boosting overall body strength.

Adriana Lima goes skipping

??????NEW MOVE LEARNED TODAY?????? LOOKS SIMPLE BUT ITS HARD #SLIMAFY #TEAMLIMA A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

You probably haven’t seen a skipping rope since your schooldays, but a quick scroll through Adriana Lima’s Instagram will show you exactly why you should try it later in life. “I do lots of jumping rope for about a month and a half before the show,” Lima told Vogue. “Since you’re not wearing much and you’re on television, you have to pay attention to different areas! I do try to work out every day before the show.” Skipping is easier on your joints than running, and it also burns more calories too. Best of all, it’s also one of the most affordable workouts out there – all you need is a rope, a space big enough to jump in and some serious endurance.