How did the stars react as Meryl Streep took aim at Donald Trump at the Golden Globes?

Meryl Streep’s Hollywood friends and colleagues rushed to praise her Golden Globes speech, where she criticised President-elect Donald Trump without mentioning his name.

Streep hit out at Trump’s treatment of a disabled New York Times journalist after he shuddered and flailed his arms in a speech in 2015, and spoke about the diversity of the film community.

Thank God for Meryl Streep, who spoke truth to Power at the Golden Globes tonight calling out He Who Must Be Worshiped, w/o saying his name. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 9, 2017

She has never been more graceful than tonight, nearly w/out voice, her voice has never been so strong. TY Meryl Streep. #GoldenGlobes — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep was eloquent tonight. We must never stop saying what needs to said. We must never normalize an unstable lying infantile POTUS. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 9, 2017

We will need a lot of people as clear and brave as Meryl Streep if we are to fight the corruption, bad ideas and lies of Donald Trump. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep changes the world by waking us up with a kiss on the forehead — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep tonight 🔥 thank you for defending us and "take your broken heart, make it into art" ❤️ — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 9, 2017

There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2017

I'd give Meryl Streep all my money. I said it — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 9, 2017

Meghan McCain, the daughter of former presidential candidate John McCain, was among the high-profile critics of the speech, writing:

This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how - you will help him get re-elected — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2017

Meryl was presented the award for her outstanding contribution to the world of entertainment.