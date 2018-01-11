Home and Away actress has life support switched off after horror crash

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt has had her life support switched off, following a crash which also killed her parents and younger sister.

The Home And Away star had been in a coma since the collision in New South Wales on Stephen’s Day.

The driver of the other car involved in the collision also died.

The funeral for Lars, Vivian and 21-year-old Annabelle Falkholt took place yesterday.

The 28-year-old actress appeared on Home and Away for 16 episodes in 2016 as Hope Morrison.

The soap paid tribute to her on Twitter this morning.

Network Seven, broadcaster of the popular Australian soap, released a statement at the time of the accident saying, "Although her time on set was brief, once a part of the Home and Away family, always part of the family."

