Hollywood just can't get enough of Meryl Streep following her Trump takedown

Meryl Streep is continuing to feel the love after she took aim at US president-elect Donald Trump at the Golden Globes.

The award-winning actress used part of her acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime achievement gong to criticise Trump for appearing to mock a reporter’s disability on the campaign trail.

Trump denied that he was mocking the reporter and called Meryl “overrated”, but it seems most of the public disagrees.

A galaxy of stars have spoken out in support of Meryl, with Barbra Streisand and George Clooney among the latest.

Barbra told MSNBC Hardball host Chris Matthews in a phone interview that she completely agreed with Meryl and called Trump’s actions “so beneath the dignity of the presidency let alone any respectful person”.

Hollywood star George also defended Meryl, saying that “I support her right forever” to speak out.

Many things in Hollywood are "over-rated" - Meryl Streep's acting isn't one of them. — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 9, 2017

Meryl, you give me life. #GoldenGlobes — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 9, 2017

Merryl Streep is amazing

Bravo! Show Hollywood the way ❤ — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep your work, your words.. & your heart is why you are the history lesson our young generation should aspire to be. #GoldenGlobes — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 9, 2017

Calling Meryl Streep "overrated" is as absurd as saying well ahh, umm... I don't know... perhaps... Donald Trump for President?#MerylStreep https://t.co/GFBneJGAyK — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 9, 2017

What a small, small man. SAD! https://t.co/xq3nV23YRC — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep is actually one of the only people on earth who is neither under or over rated. She's been 100% correctly rated! — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 10, 2017

Plenty of celebrities have also pointed out that Trump should have better things to do than tweet about an actress.

The president elect is tweeting about reality stars and actors. Don't you have a JOB TO DO? — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) January 9, 2017

The reality of our next prez tweeting about actors and reality shows ratings has turned this whole thing into a reality show. #growapair — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 9, 2017

Katie Holmes posted a picture of Meryl on Instagram and wrote: “We are so blessed to be inspired by this incredible, remarkable woman.”

Katie Holmes posted a picture of Meryl on Instagram and wrote: "We are so blessed to be inspired by this incredible, remarkable woman. Her speech tonight was truly magnificent. I am forever in awe and so deeply moved. Congratulations and thank you"

She said she was “forever in awe and so deeply moved” by the star’s words.