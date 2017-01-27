Hollyoaks' Kieron Richardson devastated over co-star leaving

Hollyoaks favourite Kieron Richardson has opened up about how much he will miss his co-star Ashley Slanina-Davies when her character is killed off.

The pair, who play Ste and Amy, were childhood sweethearts and have two children in the Channel 4 soap, although Ste has since come out and the former couple are now bitter enemies.

But in real life, Kieron couldn’t be sadder to be waving goodbye to his friend.

Kieron plays Ste in Hollyoaks (Lime Pictures)

He said: “I’ll mostly miss the history between us and the fact that when I look at her face, she reminds me of the moment I got my big break in the show which is a happy memory.

“The fact that I’m going to have to look at that face, professionally, for the last time freaks me out.”

Ashley is leaving her role as Amy (Lime Pictures)

He added: “But if there’s one thing that Ashley’s good at, apart from baking cakes, it’s keeping in contact. It’s also so weird that the time is fast approaching, when we’ve known about this story for a very long time.”

This coming week will see Ste battling for access to his kids while his boyfriend Harry tries to convince him to get engaged.

Hollyoaks continues tonight on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.