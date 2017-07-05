Holly Willoughby cowers as bird gets loose in This Morning studio

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield faced an inquisitive bird on This Morning, the day after a miniature horse went to the toilet live on the programme.

The TV duo interviewed a couple who live with a rook and, while the bird is disabled and cannot fly properly, it still gave Willoughby a fright as it leapt across the studio several times during the broadcast.

Giggling and appearing slightly uneasy, Willoughby hid her face behind Schofield as the rook – named Russell Crow – moved away from its owner Helen Motteram and explored the floor.

This Morning (ITV grab)

Schofield said: “You said he doesn’t fly!”

Motteram said: “He can kind of hop away like that…”

Schofield replied, with a laugh: “That was quite a substantial hop! He is very strong-willed.”

The bird, once back on its owner’s lap, then defecated on her leg and the sofa.

Viewers were highly amused by the creature’s capers and Willoughby’s reaction, following on from scenes during the previous show when a guide pony poo on the floor during the interview.

The presenters were discussing the benefits of a blind person having a pony instead of a guide dog, and the risks of it going to the toilet inside a house, when the animal let go, much to Willoughby and Schofield’s shock.

Following the rook’s takeover of the studio, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “The horses yesterday, the crow today… never work with animals or birds! #ThisMorning.”

Another said, using the crying laughing emoji: “I don’t think @hollywills can take any more animals coming on @thismorning this week haha #ThisMorning.”

“For two days @Schofe becomes @hollywills’ body shield, so funny! And Russell’s so cute! #ThisMorning @thismorning,” one wrote.

Animal behaviour specialist Motteram rescued the bird, which has crooked feet, after finding him by the side of a road, and she now has him living in her house.