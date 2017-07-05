Holly Willoughby cowers as bird gets loose in This Morning studio
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield faced an inquisitive bird on This Morning, the day after a miniature horse went to the toilet live on the programme.
The TV duo interviewed a couple who live with a rook and, while the bird is disabled and cannot fly properly, it still gave Willoughby a fright as it leapt across the studio several times during the broadcast.
Giggling and appearing slightly uneasy, Willoughby hid her face behind Schofield as the rook – named Russell Crow – moved away from its owner Helen Motteram and explored the floor.
Schofield said: “You said he doesn’t fly!”
Motteram said: “He can kind of hop away like that…”
Schofield replied, with a laugh: “That was quite a substantial hop! He is very strong-willed.”
The bird, once back on its owner’s lap, then defecated on her leg and the sofa.
Looking forward to meeting @Schofe and @hollywills @thismorning 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/zJBuzeU06U— Russell Crow (@Russellcrowuk) July 5, 2017
Viewers were highly amused by the creature’s capers and Willoughby’s reaction, following on from scenes during the previous show when a guide pony poo on the floor during the interview.
The presenters were discussing the benefits of a blind person having a pony instead of a guide dog, and the risks of it going to the toilet inside a house, when the animal let go, much to Willoughby and Schofield’s shock.
Following the rook’s takeover of the studio, one viewer wrote on Twitter: “The horses yesterday, the crow today… never work with animals or birds! #ThisMorning.”
The horses yesterday, the crow today... never work with animals or birds! #ThisMorning— Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) July 5, 2017
I don't think @hollywills can take any more animals coming on @thismorning this week haha 😅 #ThisMorning— Christian Novak (@CJNowakMusic) July 5, 2017
For two days @Schofe becomes @hollywills' body shield, so funny! And Russell's so cute! #ThisMorning @thismorning— Cecil Priscilla (@cecilpriscillas) July 5, 2017
Another said, using the crying laughing emoji: “I don’t think @hollywills can take any more animals coming on @thismorning this week haha #ThisMorning.”
“For two days @Schofe becomes @hollywills’ body shield, so funny! And Russell’s so cute! #ThisMorning @thismorning,” one wrote.
Animal behaviour specialist Motteram rescued the bird, which has crooked feet, after finding him by the side of a road, and she now has him living in her house.
