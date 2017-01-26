Here's why Graham Norton well deserved his NTA special Recognition Award

It was all about the Irish at last night’s National Television Awards in London.

Finglas native Brendan O’Carroll collected the Best Comedy gong for his much-loved BBC series - dressed in a gorge shamrock themed waistcoat.

Cork legend Graham Norton received the coveted Special Recognition Award - after a lovely performance of the B*witched hit Cest La Vie on the bagpipes and some classic Irish dancing.

The 53-year-old funnyman’s BBC chat show, The Graham Norton Show, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and here’s why he deserved every second of it …