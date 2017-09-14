Here’s who's on the couch with Tubs this week

After last week’s Late Late Show ploughing extravaganza, RTÉ bosses have decided to slow things down a little this Friday with tennis legend Martina Navratilova, Vanessa Feltz and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as part of this week’s line-up.

With 18 Grand Slam Singles titles to her name, Navratilova dominated the tennis scene in the 70s and 80s and continued to win titles right up to her retirement just before turning 50.

British broadcaster Vanessa Feltz unwittingly found herself at the eye of a media storm this summer when columnist Kevin Myers singled her out in a now notorious column about BBC pay.

He achieved legendary status as criminal kingpin Nidge in Love/Hate and now Tom Vaughan-Lawlor is set to go global as he stars in the next Marvel Avengers movie. He’ll be chatting about his new movie Maze; playing icons like PJ Mara and Padraig Pearse; and filming a zombie horror in Croke Park.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Bernard O’Shea will also be in studio as their alter egos Bridget & Eamon to put their marriage to the test in a special Mr and Mrs quiz.

All that and music from Hudson Taylor and Derek Ryan.