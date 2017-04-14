Here’s who’s on Graham Norton’s couch tonight

Back to Showbiz Home

It’s always a good Friday when Graham Norton graces us with his presence and tonight he’s turned good into great with this chat show line-up.

Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson will be dropping by to chat about her recent Olivier win, as well perform her new single, Remember Me.

Actor Warren Beatty, who famously announced the wrong winner at this year’s Oscars,

Will be dropping by to chat about the incident two months on.

Comedian Miranda Hart will be chatting about her role West End debut as Miss Hannigan in Annie and Peter Capaldi will be on to talk about his final season on Doctor Who.

Who needs the pubs?
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz