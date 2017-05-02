Here's who wore what at this year's Met Gala

The Met Gala, or as some like to call it, the Oscars of Fashion took place in New York city last night and with this year's theme being Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, a designer who is known for blurring the lines of gender, it was set to be a show stopper.

And it didn’t disappoint.

In short - Solange Knowles wore a sleeping bag, Cara Delevinge dressed as a robot, Rita Ora came as a giant red ribbon and Rihanna rocked some paper-mache realness.

Tickets reportedly cost 30,000 dollars (more than €28,000), with the proceeds going to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s costume institute.

The number of attendees is believed to be less than the 600 last year who helped raise an estimated 13.5 million dollars.