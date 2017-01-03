Here's what has been happening while you've been hiding under your duvet

Back to Showbiz Home

So if you’re anything like us you’ve spent most of the last two weeks under a duvet which led to most of today slowly getting back to reality, refusing to adult and somewhere lost in the confusion trying to piece together what happened in the world over the holidays.

Don’t worry we’ve just the thing, we’re here to update you on what has been happening:
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz