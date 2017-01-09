Here is the proof that the British stormed the Golden Globes this year

Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman and are now all proud owners of Golden Globes after an impressive showing at the American awards ceremony.

But how did 2017 stack up compared with previous years?

Olivia Colman (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Last year, BBC drama Wolf Hall was a winner, but it was not a patch on the 2017 haul.

(Snappa)

Experts said the huge success of homegrown small-screen dramas at the Golden Globes comes amid a “Golden Age” for the British TV industry.

The Crown, on the life of the Queen, was named best TV series, while its star, Claire, and the leads in The Night Manager, based on the John Le Carre novel, also scooped awards at the Hollywood ceremony.

Radio Times editor Ben Preston said British television drama was in “rude health”.

“We are in this Golden Age of television and the viewers are reaping the benefits,” he said.

Claire Foy (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA Images)

“There is now a global market for television drama. New platforms and competition means that more money is swinging behind TV drama, which is no longer the poor relation behind Hollywood and the movies.”

He told the Press Association: “It’s where the very best actors want to play and where the very best writers want to play. That’s what’s changed. The change in technology means there’s new competition.”

The Night Manager stars Tom, Olivia and Hugh all won acting gongs at the star-studded awards.

Tom Hiddleston (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Ben said: “Television is attracting a lot of people who used to work in film … Hugely famous film stars are now appearing in television.

“The most important lesson from last night is how the British television industry has got to carry on being ambitious.

“The BBC was hugely ambitious with The Night Manager, and The Crown was a sensational mixture of talented people behind and in front of the camera, with (creator) Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry (a director and executive producer) and Claire Foy.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson won a film gong for Britain – for his role in Nocturnal Animals.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson won for Nocturnal Animals (Jordan Strauss/AP)

But the biggest haul of wins this year was for British TV shows.

And Ben said it was no surprise that homegrown programmes which sell well overseas – such as The Night Manager and The Crown – tackle subjects that the British are famous for.

“These are shows which are selling all around the world. It’s no coincidence that we’re making shows about parts of British life that we’re famous for in many, many different cultures,” he said.

“We’re great storytellers, we’ve got a rich vein of talent on both sides of the camera and this is our moment … and it’s not going away.”